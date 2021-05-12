NB I-5 reopens near Grapevine, SB Hwy 99 diverted after police activity closes interstate

All northbound lanes now open.— CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) May 12, 2021
All southbound lanes of Highway 99 have been redirected to I-5 at State Route 166. It wasn't known how long it would remain closed.
All southbound lanes of SR99 are being diverted to I-5 at SR166.— CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) May 12, 2021
Further information on the incident involving police was not immediately available.
CHP traffic cameras showed a long line of vehicles backed up on one side of the interstate. If you're driving in the area, you may want to take an alternate route.
Click here to see the latest traffic conditions.