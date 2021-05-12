NB I-5 reopens near Grapevine, SB Hwy 99 diverted after police activity closes interstate

All northbound lanes now open. — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) May 12, 2021

All southbound lanes of SR99 are being diverted to I-5 at SR166. — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) May 12, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers has reopened the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the Grapevine after police activity in the area temporarily shut down the interstate.All southbound lanes of Highway 99 have been redirected to I-5 at State Route 166. It wasn't known how long it would remain closed.Further information on the incident involving police was not immediately available.CHP traffic cameras showed a long line of vehicles backed up on one side of the interstate. If you're driving in the area, you may want to take an alternate route.