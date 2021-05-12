traffic

NB I-5 reopens near Grapevine, SB Hwy 99 diverted after police activity closes interstate

The CHP has reopened the NB lanes of I-5 near the Grapevine after police activity in the area closed the interstate.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers has reopened the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the Grapevine after police activity in the area temporarily shut down the interstate.



All southbound lanes of Highway 99 have been redirected to I-5 at State Route 166. It wasn't known how long it would remain closed.



Further information on the incident involving police was not immediately available.

CHP traffic cameras showed a long line of vehicles backed up on one side of the interstate. If you're driving in the area, you may want to take an alternate route.
