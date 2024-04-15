New ice cream shop opens in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 28 flavors to choose from including four that rotate monthly, Scoops at Bullard and West in northwest Fresno is sure to please any palate.

"Aside from selling great ice cream and great shakes, we sell an emotion -- you walk in, you feel such an uplifting mood," says Scoops Owner Karan Gill.

From the music and lighting to photo walls on either side of the shop, it's hard to imagine the renovations that went into transforming what was a Baskin Robbins.

Gill took over the location before the start of winter and opened his doors in January.

It was the lengthy renovations that proved to be his biggest hurdle.

"There was a point I was scared I wasn't going to keep going," he said.

The young entrepreneur knew the challenges that would come with starting a business but took a leap of faith when opportunity came knocking.

"I didn't psych myself out of the opportunity," he said. "I don't think you're 100% ready for any opportunity in the world. I think you need to put yourself in the position to be ready."

In addition to offering scoops by cup or cone, those cozied up to the ice cream bar can enjoy root beer floats, get a scoo-pup for their furry companion or opt for a homemade cookie that enhances any of the ice cream flavors.

If you want to enjoy your ice cream outside, the seating options are going to expand.

There are going to be covers for shade, as well as lighting and an outdoor ice cream bar.

"I'm going to keep the back open for a DJ set for when vendors come out, so that'll be very inviting and exciting," Gill said.

The goal is to make Scoops a destination for socializing with friends and family.

Karan teased he is already thinking up menu options that will appeal to customers during the cooler winter months.

