Here's how you can get free ice cream for a year at Fresno's newest Baskin-Robbins

Friday, March 29, 2024
How to get free ice cream for a year at new Baskin-Robbins in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new ice-cream shop location getting ready to celebrate it's grand opening in Northeast Fresno.

a select few will have an opportunity to snag a sweet deal.

Baskin-Robbins is set to open its new location on Cedar and Shepherd Avenues.

A grand opening celebration is happening this Saturday from ten in the morning until two pm.

The first 31 guests will be awarded with free ice cream for a year.

Customers can also enjoy ice cream scoops for a dollar and 31-cents.

There will also be over giveaways, and a special appearance from Baskin-Robbins' mascot, Coney.

