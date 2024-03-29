Here's how you can get free ice cream for a year at Fresno's newest Baskin-Robbins

There's a new ice-cream shop location getting ready to celebrate it's grand opening in Northeast Fresno.

There's a new ice-cream shop location getting ready to celebrate it's grand opening in Northeast Fresno.

There's a new ice-cream shop location getting ready to celebrate it's grand opening in Northeast Fresno.

There's a new ice-cream shop location getting ready to celebrate it's grand opening in Northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new ice-cream shop location getting ready to celebrate it's grand opening in Northeast Fresno.

a select few will have an opportunity to snag a sweet deal.

Baskin-Robbins is set to open its new location on Cedar and Shepherd Avenues.

A grand opening celebration is happening this Saturday from ten in the morning until two pm.

The first 31 guests will be awarded with free ice cream for a year.

Customers can also enjoy ice cream scoops for a dollar and 31-cents.

There will also be over giveaways, and a special appearance from Baskin-Robbins' mascot, Coney.