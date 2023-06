Deputies uncover 270 pounds of illegal fireworks at Winton home

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 200 pounds of illegal fireworks have been seized in Merced County.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office began their investigation after fireworks were being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Authorities tracked down a person of interest to a home in Winton.

During a search, deputies found about $3,000 worth of fireworks.

The investigation is ongoing but officials say charges will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office.