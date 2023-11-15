Valley Congressman Jim Costa to unveil illegal Reedley Lab investigation report

The former Clovis resident and Chinese citizen arrested in connection to the illegal bio lab in Reedley appeared in court on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (KFSN) -- Valley Congressman Jim Costa, along with the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, is set to unveil an investigation report into the illegal Reedley lab on Wednesday afternoon.

(The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.)

Costa will be joined by Congressman Mike Gallagher, former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, city officials from Reedley and more in a news conference from the U.S. Capitol at 1:30 p.m. PST.

This past October, federal agents arrested 62-year-old Jia Bei Zhu, who identified himself as David He, in connection to the illegal bio-lab operating out of Reedley.

Court documents showed refrigerators filled with blood and serum, chemicals and medical waste, and nearly 1,000 mice found in the lab.

He pleaded not guilty on charges of misbranding medical devices and lying to officials about the illegal lab days after his arrest.

Action News will be live-streaming the news conference in its entirety on abc30.com and on our apps.