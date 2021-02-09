entertainment

Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia signs modeling contract with IMG

The agency also represents Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and newly-signed Amanda Gorman.
LOS ANGELES -- Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, is becoming a model.

IMG Models announced on social media that it has signed the 18-year-old.

In a statement on the agency's Instagram she said, "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Bryant later reposted the announcement on her Instagram story, sharing the news with her 2.3 million Instagram followers. In the post she added that she is "beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family."

The agency also represents models such as Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and newly-signed Amanda Gorman.

RELATED | Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
EMBED More News Videos

A Los Angeles woman became the youngest inaugural poet when she performed an original poem at President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentkobe bryantinstagram
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
UK's Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy
'Never been kissed' Heather surprises 'The Bachelor' Matt
'You will die at 20' in the Oscars race
Black History Month: 'Soul' a celebration of African-American culture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Californians face more delays in getting unemployment benefits
CVS delays COVID-19 vaccine rollout until February 12
Man and woman shot multiple times in Tranquillity, deputies say
Map shows CA zip codes where rent is dangerously high
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
'QAnon Shaman' apologizes for storming Capitol
Show More
Sarah Silverman tweets about Tower Theatre controversy
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
What you need to know before tax season starts Friday
California panel calls for overhaul of sentencing laws
Mass COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Central CA, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News