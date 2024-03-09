3 men in critical condition following central Fresno party shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men are in critical condition following an overnight shooting at a party in central Fresno.

Fresno Police responded to Dakota near Teilman Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting victim.

When they arrived at the scene, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders began giving aid to the victims and they were taken to a local hospital.

Officials say it looked like it was a party gone bad but are unsure if shooters were a part of the party.

Authorities say several people are detained as they work to get witness statements and determine what led to the shooting.

Police say Dakota Avenue is expected to be closed off into the morning as they continue collecting evidence.

