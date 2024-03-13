Girl hospitalized after shooting in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A girl was hospitalized after a shooting in east central Fresno on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 pm in the area of McKenzie and Barton.

Fresno police say a girl under the age of 18 was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

She is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators say the girl was at a nearby gathering when someone in a vehicle opened fire, striking her.

Officers are still working to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

McKenzie is expected to remain closed between Barton and Jackson for the next couple of hours.

