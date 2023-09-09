An 80-year-old man accused of a deadly dispute over unpaid rent in east central Fresno took the stand on Friday.

Fresno landlord accused of killing tenant in rent dispute takes the stand

He did not deny shooting his tenant.

Prosecutors say Ira Gordon Lewis killed 56-year-old Michael Brady back in May.

It happened at the property where they both lived off North Hayston and East Dakota avenues.

Lewis is charged with murder.

He told the jury he was defending himself after Brady approached him with a wrench.

"Well, I put a round in him. I fired a bullet into him," said Lewis. "Didn't slow him down one bit."

The jury also heard from Lewis' friend, Georgia Taylor.

She said Lewis has helped her and other people who have fallen on hard times over the years.

The trial will resume on Monday.

