Reward increased for information on Fresno house fire that killed 7-year-old boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is increasing the reward for information on a house fire that killed a seven-year-old boy.

On July 6, Isaac Vallejo died in a fire at a home on N. College and McKenzie. A 13-year-old broke his leg while jumping from a second-floor window and was hospitalized.

Shortly after the fire, police announced they were launching an arson investigation. Investigators had found that some sort of accelerant was used on the front and back doors of the home.

Just days before the deadly fire, on June 25th, officers responded to shots fired into the same home. No arrests were made in that incident.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will provide more information on the reward in a news conference at 1:30 Friday afternoon.

