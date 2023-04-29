Jake Haener's 68.1 career passing percentage is the best career mark in Fresno State history

Former FS QB Jake Haener drafted by the New Orleans Saints

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another former Fresno State quarterback is heading to New Orleans. Former Bulldog Jake Haener has been drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 127th overall pick in the 4th round of the NFL Draft.

Haener's career at Fresno State ended in a 20-5 record as a starting quarterback, a completion percentage of 68.2 (1st in Fresno State History), 9,120 passing yards and 731 pass completions (4th), and 67 total touchdowns (5th).

He joins former Fresno State QB Derek Carr who signed with the Saints after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

In Haener's last season, he was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury in week 3 at the coliseum.

On the journey to the NFL Draft, Haener competed in and was named the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Haener was one of two players from the Mountain West to receive an invitation to the prestigious college football all-star game, joining JL Skinner of Boise State.

Fresno State - which won the Mountain West Conference title - is the first team to get to 10 wins after dropping four of the first five. The Bulldogs (10-4) were 1-4 in early October before winning their final nine games.

Haener's 68.1 career passing percentage is the best career mark in Fresno State history.

Jake Haener Draft Profile

Draft combine results:

Production score (NFL Next Gen stats): 76 (6th among QBs)

Vertical Jump - 35" (4th among QBs)

Broad Jump - 9' 6" (8TH among QBs)

3-cone drill - 7.01 seconds (3rd among QBs)