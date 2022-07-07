celebrity deaths

James Caan, of 'The Godfather' fame, has died, family announces

Caan died at the age of 82 on Wednesday.
By Meredith Deliso
EMBED <>More Videos

James Caan, of 'The Godfather' fame, has died, family announces

James Caan, the prolific actor known for his roles in "The Godfather" films, has died, his family said Thursday.

Caan died at the age of 82 on Wednesday, his family announced on Twitter.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

They did not mention a cause of death.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie newscelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Parents of late NFL star Demaryius Thomas reveal he had Stage 2 CTE
Actress Mary Mara dies at 61 after drowning in river: police
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
TOP STORIES
One person killed in fiery Fresno County crash
Tulare police officer accused of being drunk in marked patrol car
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
Surgeon removes Fresno woman's spleen instead of kidney
7-year-old killed in suspected arson fire in Fresno
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
Central Valley ranked among country's most sought-after rental markets
Show More
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Police investigating hate incident against Fresno family
Central Valley struggles with eye doctor shortage
Local lawmakers tackle the Valley's internet problems
One Fresno Youth Jobs Corps Program hires 23 interns
More TOP STORIES News