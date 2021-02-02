Sierra Unified board won't censure trustee who was part of Capitol protest

The Sierra Unified School District board has decided not to censure a trustee who recorded himself at the Capitol during the riots on January 6.

James Hoak's position was under fire because he joined the crowd during the protests that escalated to an assault on the U.S. Capitol.



At a board meeting days after the attack, attended by more than 400 people, many commenters urged the board to take action against Hoak.

Many others supported him.

On Monday, in a 5-2 vote, the Sierra Unified board voted to direct Hoak to become familiar with the board bylaws and participate in board training, but did not take any stronger action.

