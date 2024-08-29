Jane Fonda to speak at San Joaquin Valley Town Hall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every year, the San Joaquin Valley Town Hall brings nationally and internationally renowned speakers to Central California to help inform, educate and entertain.

Over the next year, the nonprofit is offering a star-studded lineup.

Actor and activist Jane Fonda will be speaking at the William Saroyan Theater in April.

The title of this speaker series is Resilience, Passion and Purpose.

Next month, retired US Army Lieutenant General and Former National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster will be speaking at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

