Fresno history featured in Jeopardy! question on Wednesday night

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Contestants on Jeopardy! learned something about the Central Valley's largest city on Wednesday night.

In case you missed it, a question on the episode featured some Fresno history.

It appeared in the category 'state bugs.'

"The children of an elementary school in Fresno led the way in getting the dogface butterfly official designation in this state. Justin?" asked host Ken Jennings.

"What is California?" responded the contestant.

In 1972, the 4th-grade students at Dailey Elementary Charter School in Fresno Unified wrote to then Assemblymember Kenneth Maddy, asking to designate the dogface butterfly as the state's official insect.

Maddy's bill was approved and decades later the beautiful bug flew around the world on a US postage stamp.