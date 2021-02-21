Longtime Merced County Supervisor Jerry O'Banion passes away at 74

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Merced County Supervisor Jerry O'Banion has been laid to rest.The Dos Palos District Cemetery hosted a burial service for O'Banion yesterday.The 74-year-old passed away last Sunday after he battled heart and lung issues, in addition to a bout with COVID-19.O'Banion spent 28 years serving on the Merced County Board of Supervisors.When he retired in 2018, he was the second-longest tenured supervisor in the state.Prior to his time on the board, O'Banion was a councilman and Mayor of Dos Palos.