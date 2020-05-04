Help Wanted: Job opportunities in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With so many people's jobs in the Central Valley impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis, we've compiled a list of available job opportunities for anyone looking for work.
If you are an employer and you would like us to add your job to the page (or if a job has been filled and needs to be removed), simply fill out the form on the bottom of the page.
If you are here looking to connect with Workforce Connection, you can call the Business Services Center at 559-230-4062 or email echerkaski@wfc.com to learn more about job opportunities through the job center.
Jobs are listed alphabetically as described by the employer or job center if a specific description is available. If not, they will be listed alphabetically by the employer's name. If an employer is not listed, the job is available by going through the listed job center.
Assistant Manager, Burger King (Fresno)
The Assistant Manager supports the Restaurant General Manager in ensuring delivery on guest satisfaction through managing the daily operations of a single restaurant.
To explore this opportunity, click here.
Custodian, CA Dept of Veterans Affairs (Fresno)
This position is located in the Housekeeping Department at the Veterans Home of California-Fresno.
To explore this opportunity, click here.
Data Entry Specialists and Ten Key Specialists, Yergat Packing Co. Inc.
Farming Operation (located off of 99 and North Avenue) in need of data entry/ten key specialists. Part Time or Full Time. Monday through Saturday 6-8 hours per day for five to six weeks (during harvest season) starting the second week of May (weather permitting).
To explore this opportunity, click here.
Elections Outreach Coordinator (Extra Help), Fresno County EOC
Applications availably July 6. 2020 marks Fresno County's first election under the Voter's Choice Act and the County Clerk - Elections Office needs your help as an extra-help Elections Outreach Coordinator. An Elections Outreach Coordinator plans, organizes and coordinates a specific election activity during an election period. Incumbents will troubleshoot vote center equipment; assist with the preparation of supplies for set-up and storage at a vote center; operate modern office equipment used in voter registration and election activities; and perform related work as required. Additionally, incumbents may train and coordinate the work of Elections Workers and volunteers and may translate voting information, orally or in writing, to serve the public.
To explore this opportunity, click here.
Filter Operation Operator, Workforce Connection
Interested candidates can call the Business Services Center at 559-230-4062 or email echerkaski@wfc.com to inquire about the position.
Flatwork Worker, Angelica (Fresno)
The Flatwork worker is responsible for manually feeding laundry machinery, such as folding, ironing or tunnel dryer machines. Flatwork staff works as a team, and each member may operate up to 6 different machines within a shift, as well as handle both wet and dry laundry as needed.
To learn more about this opportunity, click here.
Forklift Operator/Checker, Workforce Connection
Interested candidates can call the Business Services Center at 559-230-4062 or email echerkaski@wfc.com to inquire about the position.
General Wine Cellar Worker, Workforce Connection
Interested candidates can call the Business Services Center at 559-230-4062 or email echerkaski@wfc.com to inquire about the position.
Maintenance Mechanic, Kraft Heinz (Fresno)
The maintenance position is responsible for maintaining and ensuring proper operation of all the equipment within a production area, and includes responsibilities like analyzing test results, inspecting motors and belts, assembling and installing wiring, electrical systems and plumbing and more.
To learn more about this opportunity, click here.
TKC Holdings/ Temporary Food Service Worker (Fresno)
Supervise inmate labor and/or team members in accordance with the company and the facilities policies. Prepares, assists, or instructs inmate labor and/or team members in the preparation of a variety of food items in accordance with departmental work production standards, standardized recipes, and work instructions. Act as a "relief" driver (when applicable). Follows assigned facility housekeeping and safety practices in all preparation, oversight, and serving of correctional facility meals. Other duties as assigned. This is a 60-day TEMPORARY position.
To explore this opportunity, click here.
