Jose Ramirez visits Boys and Girls Club of Fresno County before boxing match

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jose Ramirez took a moment to visit the Boys & Girls Club of Fresno County last weekend before his fight at the Save Mart Center.

He was joined by Seniesa Estrada, who also fought on the March 25 card.

Top Rank also made a special donation for the kids, giving out 1,000 tickets for the matchup.

"I grew up in a very small community so a lot of these kids remind me of me and my friends so sometimes it only takes one person to inspire - we want to make sure that they become good people, good law abiding citizens," said Ramirez.

"These kids may not have the opportunity to go to a title boxing because of the cost so we're really excited and really happy that we were selected to be a part of this event," said Sandra Dee Chaney, Director of Community Relations with the Boys & Girls Club.

Ramirez went on to beat Richard Commey in their match at the Save Mart Center.