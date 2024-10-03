List of 2024 Halloween events in the Central Valley

Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween this year.

Here's a list of events happening around the region:

FRESNO COUNTY:

DATES: Weekends from Saturday, September 28th to Sunday, October 27th

ADDRESS: 6943 S. Reed Avenue, Reedley

INFORMATION: The Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch is a suitable for all ages event. No ghosts, no poltergeists, no zombies, etc. Just spicy pumpkins down on the farm. The farm will be open to the public all weekends from September 28th to October 27th. Entry fee is $10 per carload.

DATES: Open Tuesday, October 1st through Thursday, October 31st

ADDRESS: 225 W. Bullard Avenue, Clovis

INFORMATION: This family-friendly pumpkin patch has over 20+ different kinds of pumpkins to choose from! They have all shapes, sizes and colors. There is also a fun haze maze for the kiddos, a 360 Photo Booth, and lots of photo opportunities. The patch grows and harvests all of its pumpkins here in the Central Valley.

DATES: Open every weekend in October

ADDRESS: 5365 N. Mendocino Avenue, Clovis

INFORMATION: Sweet Thistle Farms is open every weekend in October from 10 am - 4 pm. Offers pumpkins, farm animals, food trucks, fall vendors, kid activities, cheese tasting and more.

DATES: Friday, October 4th, 2024 through Thursday, October 31

ADDRESS: 14265 E. Goodfellow Avenue, Sanger

INFORMATION: Halloween at Hobb's Grove is exactly what one would hope for when desiring the ultimate haunted Halloween experience. Open October 4th, 2024 through October 31, 2024. Creepy and mysterious yet frighteningly fun, you know you've entered another world from the time you turn down the driveway. Legions of ghouls celebrate your arrival in this, our 25th Halloween Season! The Grove has grown wild and unkempt for a Quarter Century while the living (and some dead) things thrive on your fears and laughter. Why not indulge your spine-tingling desire to feel that rush of fright and soothe The Grove's Spirits at the same time? OUR family sincerely enjoys frightening YOUR family year after year after year after year!

DATES: Begins October 8th

ADDRESS: 14265 E. Goodfellow Avenue, Sanger

INFORMATION: Wanting a less scary experience for the kids at Hobb's Grove? Take a stroll through Billy Bob Hobb's Pumpkin Grove! They are open for weekday group tours for schools and families. The weekend Pumpkin Patch will not be taking place this year. All tours include: The Fun Filled Forest, Mini Corn Maze, Straw Bales, The Pumpkin Patch, Hayrides, Picnic Play Time and Painted Tire Pile.

DATES: Thursday, October 24th through Sunday, October 27th

ADDRESS: Kearney Mansion Museum & Gallery

INFORMATION: Are you bold enough to visit the Mansion after dark on the very night a murder has taken place? You might want to gather some trusted loved ones and friends to ensure your safety. This evening experience includes a delectable five course grazing menu served throughout the Kearney Mansion and filled with savory and sweet delights. You will also be treated to a special welcome cocktail. You only need to bring your wits, which you will need as you interview suspects, find clues and work to solve a murder. Additional libations are available for purchase on-site. Ticket also includes unlimited non-alcoholic beverages. Space is very limited, secure your tickets today!

DATES: Friday, October 25th through Sunday, October 27th

ADDRESS: Clovis Trail (Behind the Parkway Trails Shopping Center on the northeast corner of Willow and Nees)

INFORMATION: The Clovis Haunted Trail is scary, haunted, outdoor, walking experience designed to thrill those who love Halloween and all scary things. You can expect to hear eerie music, foggy trees, and spooky lighting. Live zombies, creepy clowns, coffins and skeletons climbing about. Headstones, pumpkins, hay bales, witches and creepy dolls. Now is the time to walk with the dead or nearly dead. You must buy tickets for the event. This year, the Clovis Haunted Trail has teamed up with the local nonprofit Arts Enrichments For All. The group's mission is to provide students in the Central Valley with education, access, and early exposure to the arts.

ADDRESS: 3475 W Shaw Ave Suite 103, Fresno

INFORMATION: Solve puzzles to break free from the spooky escape rooms. Different rooms to choose from. Up to 6 to 8 participants depending on the room. Get locked in and start the clock. Look around to find clues, puzzles and useful items. Solve puzzles, riddles and use items to escape. Must book an appointment.

ADDRESS: 90 E. Escalon #108, Fresno

INFORMATION: Solve puzzles to break free from the spooky escape rooms. Different rooms to choose from. How to play? Book your game on the website. Arrive 15 minutes early. Get locked in and start the clock. Look around to find clues, puzzles and useful items. Solve puzzles, riddles and use items to escape.

KINGS COUNTY:

ADDRESS: 10205 Flint Avenue, Hanford

INFORMATION: The Patch Pumpkin Patch. Sizes and prices vary. Heirloom pumpkins are available and price depend on size. For the kids, there is face painting. There's also a hay maze and photo stands.

MADERA COUNTY:

DATES: Friday, October 4th, 2024 through Thursday, October 31

ADDRESS: 7409 Rd 32, Madera, CA 93637

INFORMATION:Raisin Hell Ranch will be open October 4th, 2024 through October 31, 2024. The attraction will be closed on selected dates. After record-breaking attendance in 2020, Raisin Hell Ranch has totally redesigned and upgraded its haunting experience! More scares, bigger scares and same low price.

NOTE: Raisin Hell's haunted attractions are NOT recommended for children 12 years or younger.

DATES: Saturday, October 5th through Saturday, November 2nd

ADDRESS: 17878 Avenue 24, Chowchilla

INFORMATION: Ranch of Horror is offering thrilling attractions to celebrate spooky season. This is an outdoor event. The ground is dusty and weather could cause mud. Closed toed shoes are highly recommended. This year, the Ranch of Horror is celebrating its 9th year in the industry. Opening night is Saturday, October 5th and runs through Saturday, November 2nd. The ranch will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 pm-11 pm. It will will also be open Sunday, October 20th, Sunday, October 27th and Thursday, October 31st from 7 pm -10 pm.

MERCED COUNTY:

DATES: Saturday, September 28 through October 31, 2024

ADDRESS: 2985 N. Southern Pacific Avenue, Atwater

INFORMATION: Growing family traditions since 2013! Over 70 varieties of pumpkins/gourds and 15 varieties of chrysanthemums! Attractions include Billykens' Blasters, Hayride, Corn Maze, Mini Tractor Track, Time Travel Tractor, The Corn Chute, Barnyard Bounce, Zip-Bee!, Dino Dig, Hay Maze. This year will also feature new and original Pig Derby! See operating calendar for attraction dates/hours as well as special events. Entry tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth upon arrival. Only Season Passes sold online.

TULARE COUNTY:

DATES: Saturday, September 28th through Friday, October 11th

ADDRESS: 26773 S. Mooney Blvd, Visalia

INFORMATION: Vossler Farms Pumpkin Patch features has a corn maze and Field of Screams. Opening for the 2024 season is September 28th - October 11th.

ADDRESS: 2227 E. Noble Avenue, Visalia

INFORMATION: Attractions include unique fresh heirloom pumpkins and gourds, face painting, kid's race car ride, kid friendly spooky train ride, photo worthy moments, charming backdrops, giant pumpkins, and greet sunset lighting. There's also an inflatable obstacle course and 20' tall inflatable slide.