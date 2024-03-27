Avenal boxer Jose Ramirez set to fight at Save Mart Center in April

Avenal native champion boxer Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18KOs) announced his return to the ring inside the Save Mart Center Tuesday afternoon.

Ramirez will fight Cuban native Rances Barthelemy (30-2, KOs) on April 27th under Golden Boy Promotions, headed by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

The Save Mart Center event marks Ramirez's Golden Boy debut after the former Junior Welterweight champion parted ways with longtime promoter Top Rank.

Ramirez was able to make four successful title defenses before he lost a decision to Josh Taylor in an undisputed championship fight back in May of 2021.

The former Olympian is currently ESPN's No. 7 ranked boxer at 140 pounds.

April's fight will be Ramirez's 11th bout in Fresno.

"It's always an honor for me to fight in the Central part of California," Ramirez said at the press conference. "I'm excited that people get to see what the Central Valley is all about."

Oscar De La Hoya also praised Ramirez's commitment to the Central Valley.

"Just being here in his city is just incredible," De La Hoya said.

De La Hoya was able to visit the Fowler Packing Company just south of Fresno to better understand the Central Valley's commitment to agriculture.

"I was really moved by all the hard work that's put into making sure the world is fed, and it starts here," De La Hoya said.

To honor the Valley's rich agriculture community, De La Hoya and his team announced that Golden Boy Promotions will be giving out 3,000 ticket vouchers for farm workers to attend April's fight.

De La Hoya announced that Texas native Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s bout against Thomas Dulorme will be the event's co-feature.

Ortiz Jr. (20-0, 20KOs), is an up-and-coming 25-year-old knockout artist, but has been forced to withdraw from his last three fights due to health issues.

Ortiz Jr. been marred with rhabdomyolysis, a condition that occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins and electrolytes into the bloodstream.

"I'm so happy to be fighting in Fresno, I spend a month here doing active recovery." Ortiz Jr. said. "It's the only city in California I would move to. I love this city."

De La Hoya said he's excited for the Central Valley to witness Ortiz Jr. in action.

"He's a beast. He can knock you out with any hand" De La Hoya said. "He's on the verge of becoming a world champion very soon."

De La Hoya also stressed that teaming up with Ramirez has been a dream come true.

"I'm here as a promoter to reignite the second part of his career," De La Hoya said.

The April 27th fight from the Save Mart Center will be available via worldwide broadcast on DAZN.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.