Jose Ramirez set to fight at Save Mart Center in February 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's finally happening.Jose Ramirez will return to the Save Mart Center for the first time since February 2019.Top Rank announced his next fight will be against a former two-weight world champion, Jose Pedraza.Pedraza is 29-3 with 14 knockouts. The pride of Avenal is coming off his first defeat in May against Josh Taylor.A win in the ring would pave the way for him to reclaim his title as WBC champion.Before the main event, Olympic silver medalist and Mission Oak graduate Richard Torrez Jr. will make his long-awaited professional debut. The super heavyweight boxer signed a multi-year deal with Top Rank in November.The fight will be held on Saturday, February 5.Tickets go on sale next Monday at 10 am with prices starting at $36.The entire event will be streamed live on ESPN+.