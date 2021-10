FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up OTAs early after two players suffered injuries on Tuesday.Head coach Kyle Shanahan also canceled mandatory mini-camp, which was supposed to start next week.That means former Bulldog Josh Hokit will have to wait to get back on the field until the end of July when training camp begins.Hokit played running back for the Bulldogs but is now a fullback for San Francisco. This summer he hopes to make a big improvement on the field and make the 53-man roster.Action News got the chance to catch up with him as he enters his second year in the Bay.