Atwater hosts 60th annual 4th of July Parade, fireworks show happening Tuesday night

Fourth of July festivities are in full swing across Central California.

The main event is happening at Castle Air Force Base Tuesday night where a concert and fireworks show will be held.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fourth of July festivities are in full swing across Central California.

In the North Valley, it was the diamond anniversary of Atwater's annual parade and festival.

Thousands of people were parked in their seats waiting for the parade and performances to come.

The kids were decked out with face paint and festive headbands, hoping their patience would pay off with one of the passing floats.

"I like when they throw candy because then we can get it!" said Zoey Rice who was attending the parade with her family.

From tractors to cultural dancers to saddled-up horses showing off their fancy footwork, the nearly six dozen entries helped celebrate the 60th anniversary of the event.

"We've been doing it for years and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and better and better," Rob Anderson said as he was riding on a float.

Even though the parade came to an end, the day was really just getting started.

A festival with 80 vendors kicked off at Ralston Park.

"This whole thing is really a celebration of what our country is all about," Jim Price said.

The main event is happening at Castle Air Force Base Tuesday night where a concert and fireworks show will be held.

The setup was well underway Tuesday and organizers say the crowd will be in for a treat.

"Lots of good colors, lots of interesting swirls, twirls, noises, salutes, a little bit of everything," Pyro Spectaculars Pyrotechnic operator Rich Bailey said. "They're going to love it."

It is $15 per car or $5 per person who wants to walk in.

The gates will close just before the fireworks show around 9 p.m., so be sure to get there early.