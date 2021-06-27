juneteenth

Juneteenth celebration held in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Celebrations for Juneteenth picked back up on Saturday after being postponed due to hazardous weather conditions last week.

Many people in the community braved the warm temperatures to celebrate Juneteenth at the Frank H Ball Park in southwest Fresno.

There was a variety of food that represented the African American culture, games and entertainment.

2021 marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the first day of freedom for enslaved Africans in Texas.

It also commemorates the end of slavery in the United States as a whole.

One of the historians and organizers of the event says it's important to remember your ancestors.

