Woman driving under the influence crashes into Fresno apartment building, 2 minors injured

A woman driving under the influence crashed into an east central Fresno apartment building early Saturday morning injuring two minors.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman driving under the influence crashed into an east central Fresno apartment building early Saturday morning injuring two minors.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Silver Lakes Apartment on Belmont and Minnewawa avenues.

Fresno Police say no one inside of the apartment was hurt.

Four people were inside the car at the time of the crash, including two minors who were taken to the hospital.

Officers say the woman driving the cat was arrested for DUI.