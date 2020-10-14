Style & Fashion

Justin Bieber's new Crocs sell out in minutes, crashes website

NEW YORK -- People put their Bieber Fever on full display when they supported the singer's latest fashion venture.

Justin Bieber launched his new collection of Crocs Tuesday and they sold out in just 90 minutes.

So many fans wanted them it appeared to crash the website.

The rubber clogs are bright yellow to match his yellow-centric clothing line, and feature eight Jibbitz you plug in the holes.

The Crocs sold for $60 per pair, and are already appearing on eBay for more than double the price.

In fact, when Bieber had just teased the collaboration with Crocs, posting a photo of the shoes floating in a pool with the cryptic caption "soon," Crocs stock jumped 13%.

"I've been wearing Crocs since the beginning of time and now I have my own design. See there. I did a little rhyme," he said.

Even Bieber's buddy DJ Khaled got in on the footwear.

Crocs has collaborated with everyone from Balenciaga for $850 a pair to KFC!

