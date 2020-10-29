Sports

Yosef Fares named football coach at Justin Garza High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified's new Justin Garza High School has a new head football coach. Tuesday night the board approved Yosef Fares to lead the Guardians when school starts next August.

"It's an honor to be the first head coach of any new high school," Fares told Action News. "For it to be named after Justin Garza, a guy who meant so much to this Valley and this coaching community and to be the first head coach to establish the legacy that he had and to do it the right way. He always talked about 'stand for more' so we have a great opportunity as football coaches to help young boys become young men."

Fares spent the last four years coaching at Madera and Bullard High Schools. The new team will share facilities with Central High School playing home games at Deran Koligian Stadium.

While their league placement is still being worked out, it's expected to be placed in the Tri Rivers Athletic Conference (TRAC) playing alongside Central and all of the high schools in Clovis Unified.

"They (his administration) want to jump right into the SEC of the section and we look forward to rising to that challenge," Fares said. "I'm excited about it. I know a lot of those coaches over there they're all great coaches and so if I'm going to compete I want to compete against the best."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young voters hold the future in their hands
10-year-old Tulare Co. girl to be honored at Rose Parade
Fresno St. announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president
Creek Fire: victims hitting a wall with CA Fair Plan payouts
Fresno Co. secures $15 million to turn former hotel into housing for homeless
Students return to Sierra Unified schools
New details in case of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
Show More
Fresno St. suspends men's basketball activities after 2 test positive for COVID-19
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County
Bond would help fund Central Unified schools and fix overcrowding
Police searching for men who robbed Kingsburg, Fowler gas stations
2 injured in head-on crash in Kings County, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News