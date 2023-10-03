Kaiser Permanente workers prepared to go on strike

If you have a doctor's appointment with Kaiser Permanente, you may need to reschedule as thousands of workers are gearing up to strike.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have a doctor's appointment with Kaiser Permanente this week, you may need to reschedule as tens of thousands of workers are gearing up to strike on Wednesday.

The labor contract with the healthcare giant and 75,000 unionized healthcare workers expired Saturday when the two sides failed to reach a new agreement.

For now, Kaiser hospitals across California and Oregon are operating as normal.

Both sides have agreed to meet through Tuesday, if needed, to try to reach an agreement.

But if that does not happen, a strike could begin as soon as 6 am Wednesday.

That would impact Kaiser facilities in Fresno and Clovis.

