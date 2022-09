Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Kenny Wiggins

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The latest AP top 25 is out, and Fresno State did not receive any votes.

Next week's opponent, USC, is up to #7 in the country,

It'll be the Bulldogs' first game against a top 10 team since 2017, where they played Alabama and Washington.

The Bulldogs are an almost two-touchdown underdog against the Trojans.

In the video above, we caught up with former Bulldog and 10-year NFL veteran Kenny Wiggins.