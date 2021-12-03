1 killed, 3 injured in Fresno County crash; officer says fog was factor

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says foggy conditions led to a deadly crash near Kerman on Friday morning.It happened around 7:30 am on Highway 145 between Jensen and North Avenues.Officers say a big rig was pulling out of a driveway onto Highway 145. At the same time, the driver of a minivan headed south on the highway was unable to stop and crashed into the side of the truck.The driver inside the van died at the scene. Three other passengers were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. The CHP said their injuries varied from moderate to severe.Investigators said visibility in the area at the time of the crash was between 50 to 100 feet. They believe the driver of the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed."Slow your speed down and turn on those low beam lights. Take some extra caution. The last thing you want to do is be involved in something tragic like we had this morning," said CHP Officer Mike Salas.The crash is still under investigation.