FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was killed after crashing into a parked big rig in Fresno County, authorities say.
It happened on Highway 145 at Commerce Way in Kerman around 3:30 am.
The collision caused the car to catch fire, and the person inside died from their injuries at the scene.
No further information was immediately available. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Driver killed in crash with big rig in Kerman
