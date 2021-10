KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kerman is days away from celebrating the grand opening of a new park.Families began enjoying the amenities at Trini's Park, including the playgrounds and splash area and picnic shelter.The park is located on Stanislaus and 16th Street. An official grand opening will be held this Saturday at 9 am.Everyone in the community is invited to attend, and after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests will be treated to refreshments.Trini's Park is named after the city's longtime mayor and councilmember Trinidad Rodriguez, who passed away two years ago.