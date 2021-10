KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a brand new park open to the public in Kerman.The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday morning at Trini's Park on Stanislaus and McKenna Avenues.The park is named after the long-time mayor and councilmember Trinidad Rodriguez.Trini's Park is just under two acres and features two playgrounds, a half basketball court, fitness equipment, musical instruments and a picnic shelter.