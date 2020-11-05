Keto food truck grows in popularity in the Valley during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The savory smell of barbecue and meat fills the inside of the Keto Korner food truck.Outside, fans are ready for some grub."The queso burger. It's got the hamburger. You can get brisket on top. It's really good," said Rosalie Madrigal of Fresno.The food truck focuses on Keto food."It's more of a lifestyle. It's high fat, moderate protein and low carb," said Jonathan Carabajal, owner of Keto Korner.The former chef decided to open a food truck a year ago and has gained a following for his creations."I like to mix it up, so one day it might be Mexican food, the next day it might be pizzas. We make all our own sauces, our own bread, buns, tortillas. We make everything out of almond flour," Carabajal said.Fans come from across the Valley and from down south for the food, especially the barbecue.The mobile food truck has also seen success during the coronavirus pandemic."People were complaining about their weight, but then it was like wait a minute I could just go get keto and come home and eat it guilt-free, and I don't have to worry about it. So it actually hasn't affected us in a negative way it's taken us further," Carabajal said.And its fans appreciate variety."It's fantastic, and I've been quarantined in for so long that I'm so sick of all the fast foods or whatever my husband can pick up for me," said Bonnie Center of Madera.A business that's found a tasty and Keto-friendly way to feed its customers.Keto Korner serves customers in Madera and is expanding to Fresno. One