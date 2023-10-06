WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

McCarthy's office denies reports former House speaker is resigning

Gabe Ferris Image
ByGabe Ferris KFSN logo
Friday, October 6, 2023 8:51PM
Trump endorses Jim Jordan to become next House speaker
EMBED <>More Videos

Former President Trump endorsed Jim Jordan to replace Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The office of Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is denying reports that he will resign from Congress.

CNN and Politico both reported that the Central California congressman was expected to step down from Congress before the end of his term, citing anonymous sources they called "close to McCarthy."

However, McCarthy's office tells Action News, "he is not resigning."

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW