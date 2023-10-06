McCarthy's office denies reports former House speaker is resigning

Former President Trump endorsed Jim Jordan to replace Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The office of Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is denying reports that he will resign from Congress.

CNN and Politico both reported that the Central California congressman was expected to step down from Congress before the end of his term, citing anonymous sources they called "close to McCarthy."

However, McCarthy's office tells Action News, "he is not resigning."

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.