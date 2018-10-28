PITTSBURGH --Officials have released the names of all 11 victims killed in a shooting Saturday at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The group includes a pair of brothers and a husband and wife. Here's what we know about the victims:
Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
Fellow members of the New Light Congregation, which rented space in the lower level of the Tree of Life Synagogue, said Wax was a kind man and a pillar of the congregation, filling just about every role except cantor.
Myron Snider spoke late Saturday about his friend who would stay late to tell jokes with him. He said "Mel," a retired accountant, was unfailingly generous.
"He was such a kind, kind person," said Snider, chairman of the congregation's cemetery committee. "When my daughters were younger, they would go to him, and he would help them with their federal income tax every year. Never charged them."
Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough
Former Allegheny County Deputy District Attorney Law Claus sent an email to his former co-workers Sunday asking them to pass along his condolences to the family of Jerry Rabinowitz, a personal physician.
Claus said Rabinowitz was more than a physician for him and his family for the past three decades, saying, "he was truly a trusted confidant and healer." He said Rabinowitz had an uplifting demeanor and would provide sage advice.
Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
Daniel Stein was a very visible member of the city's Jewish community as a leader in the New Light Congregation.
The co-president of the area's Hadassah chapter, Nancy Shuman, says Judaism was very important to the 71-year-old Stein. His wife, Sharyn, is the chapter's membership vice president.
Shuman says, "Both of them were very passionate about the community and Israel."
"He was a fun guy. He had a dry sense of humor and everybody loved him. There wasn't one person that didn't like him in the community," a relative told WPXI-TV.
Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland, Pittsburgh
Joyce Fienberg and her late husband, Stephen, were intellectual powerhouses, but those who knew them say they were the kind of people who used that intellect to help others.
The 74-year-old spent most of her career at the University of Pittsburgh's Learning Research and Development Center. She retired in 2008 from her job as a researcher looking at learning in the classroom and in museums. She worked on several projects, including studying the practices of highly effective teachers.
Dr. Gaea Leinhardt, who was Fienberg's research partner for decades, says she is devastated by the murder of her colleague and friend: "Joyce was a magnificent, generous, caring, and profoundly thoughtful human being."
Bernice Simon, 84, and Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg
Bernice and Sylvan Simon were killed at Tree of Life synagogue, the same place they were married in December 1956, according to local media reports.
"They held hands and they always smiled and he would open the door for her, all those things that you want from another person," neighbor Heather Abraham told TribLive. "They were really generous and nice to everybody. It's just horrific."
Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill
Brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal "had a love for life and those around them," according to ACHIEVA, a nonprofit organization that supports those with disabilities. ACHIEVA said the brothers were longtime recipients of the organization's services.
"Cecil's laugh was infectious. David was so kind and had such a gentle spirit. Together, they looked out for one another. They were inseparable. Most of all, they were kind, good people with a strong faith and respect for everyone around," ACHIEVA vice president Chris Schopf said in a statement.
Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington, Pittsburgh
MORE: How to help the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
A gunman, identified by investigators as Robert Gregory Bowers, opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services.
Authorities said he expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and told them afterward that Jews were committing genocide and he wanted them all to die, according to charging documents made public Sunday.
Two other people in the synagogue, a man and woman, were wounded by Bowers and are in stable condition.
Bowers was charged Saturday with 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation. He was also charged in a 29-count federal criminal complaint that included charges of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, which is a federal hate crime, and using a firearm to commit murder.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
FULL PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING COVERAGE:
- What we know about Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
- Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect: Everything we know about Robert Bowers
- How to help Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
- 'It's a terrible thing': Pres. Trump, others respond to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
- PHOTOS: Pittsburgh comes together after synagogue shooting
- What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?