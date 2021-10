KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 55-year-old Clovis man was killed in a crash in Kings County on Saturday afternoon.The crash involved three vehicles and happened on Highway 41 and Grangeville at 3 pm.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of a Chevy Silverado hit the victim's Nissan from behind. The Nissan then hit the Ford in front.The driver of the Nissan died of his injuries.CHP officers say they do not yet know what caused the collision, but that alcohol or drugs may have played a role.