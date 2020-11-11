vote 2020

Kings County vote-counting paused after COVID-19 exposure

Ballot counting will continue starting Saturday, November 21st and will continue until every vote is counted.
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vote counting in Kings County is at a standstill after a COVID-19 exposure within the Elections Department.

The department has been shut down and all vote tabulation has been stopped for nearly two weeks.

The elections office did not share more details on who was exposed to the coronavirus or when.

