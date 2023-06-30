The California Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Robert Rodriguez was killed Saturday following a head-on crash on Highway 198 near Hanford.

52-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 198 near Hanford identified

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Kings County.

The California Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Robert Rodriguez and his wife Kathy were riding a motorcycle on Highway 198 near 7th Avenue last Saturday.

An oncoming truck traveled across the median of the road, hitting the couple head-on.

Robert died at the scene -- and Kathy was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries.

A fundraising campaign has been set up through the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

Organizers say the couple met at the Kings County Juvenile Center more than 20 years ago while working as juvenile corrections officers.

Robert recently retired as a lieutenant in April of 2021.

He also served in the U.S. Army.

Any donations will support Kathy Rodriguez's recovery and other financial burdens. To donate, click here.