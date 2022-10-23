Two arrested following shooting, pursuit, and crash in Kings County

The pursuit started Friday night around midnight when Kings County Sheriff's deputies spotted a speeding vehicle after hearing gunshots

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Suspects of a shooting were arrested after a pursuit and crash.

The pursuit started Friday night around midnight when Kings County Sheriff's deputies spotted a speeding vehicle after hearing gunshots.

It happened near Jersey and 16th avenues.

Deputies called off the chase temporarily when speeds reached 120 miles per hour.

The driver then reportedly ran other drivers off the road and caused a motorcyclist to crash.

The pursuit resumed and the suspect eventually crashed near Doughty & Irwin.

Andrew Diaz and Madison Martinez were arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail.

Deputies say they found an A-R 15 style rifle in the car.