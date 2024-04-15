WATCH LIVE

2 people killed in single-car crash in Kings County, CHP says

Monday, April 15, 2024
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died following a crash in Kings County.

The California Highway Patrol says they got a report of a crash just before 10:30 pm Saturday on Grangeville Boulevard near 25th Avenue. That's just outside of Lemoore.

Officers say a woman was driving a white Ford Fusion west on Grangeville when she missed a turn and crashed into the guardrail.

Investigators say the car caught on fire.

The driver and a man in the passenger seat died at the scene due to their injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

