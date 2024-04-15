2 people killed in single-car crash in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died following a crash in Kings County.
The California Highway Patrol says they got a report of a crash just before 10:30 pm Saturday on Grangeville Boulevard near 25th Avenue. That's just outside of Lemoore.
Officers say a woman was driving a white Ford Fusion west on Grangeville when she missed a turn and crashed into the guardrail.
Investigators say the car caught on fire.
The driver and a man in the passenger seat died at the scene due to their injuries.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.