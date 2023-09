18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old woman has died following a crash involving a semi-truck in Kings County.

The crash happened on Highway 43 at Pickerell Avenue in Corcoran at 6:15 am Monday.

A witness told the California Highway Patrol that the woman ran a red light, which led to the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck reportedly tried avoiding the Mercury.

Both vehicles went onto the shoulder after the crash.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

She has not been identified.