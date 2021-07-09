3 rescued from Kings River in Fresno County, deputies say

@FresnoSheriff successfully rescued 3 people with minor injuries today from the Kings River north of Goodfellow after their rafts capsized. @FresnoCoFire #sequoiasafetycouncil assisted. pic.twitter.com/pOttXOHNFo — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) July 9, 2021

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's crews rescued three people from the Kings River on Friday.Rescue crews were called to the river around 12 pm between Annadale and Goodfellow Avenues, east of Sanger.Officials say the three people fell into the water after their raft capsized. Crews were able to safely pull them from the river.No one was injured.