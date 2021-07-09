water rescue

3 rescued from Kings River in Fresno County, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

3 rescued from Kings River in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's crews rescued three people from the Kings River on Friday.

Rescue crews were called to the river around 12 pm between Annadale and Goodfellow Avenues, east of Sanger.



Officials say the three people fell into the water after their raft capsized. Crews were able to safely pull them from the river.

No one was injured.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countywater rescuekings river
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Teen hospitalized after nearly drowning in Kings River
Hiker rescued from Angel Falls near Bass Lake for second day in a row
Man rescued from Angel Falls after falling into water, deputies say
Body of man who fell into canal in Orange Cove recovered
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News