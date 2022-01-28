Kings River snowpack above average for end of January

The Kings River Water Association conducted survey this week. It found the Kings River within the South Fork and Middle Fork drainages had a snowpack just above average for end of January conditions.
It is also roughly 63% of the April 1 average.
RELATED: California water districts will get more supply than planned
Officials say the snow courses measured an average water content of 15 inches.
However, they say there is still a long way to go with the region receiving little to no rain for the past month.