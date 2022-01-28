Kings River snowpack above average for end of January

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- December's storms look to be setting up for a good water year.The Kings River Water Association conducted survey this week. It found the Kings River within the South Fork and Middle Fork drainages had a snowpack just above average for end of January conditions.It is also roughly 63% of the April 1 average.Officials say the snow courses measured an average water content of 15 inches.However, they say there is still a long way to go with the region receiving little to no rain for the past month.