KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- There will soon be a new place to get your caffeine fix in Fresno County.Construction is underway where a new Dutch Bros will open in Kingsburg.The store is located on Simpson and Ellis Streets between Grocery Outlet and the new Adventist Health building.The new Dutch Bros will have multiple parking spots and a double drive-thru to handle increased traffic.Construction work is expected to be complete on the new coffee spot by the end of the fall.