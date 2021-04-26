Three men shot in Kingsburg, police say

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men have been hospitalized after a shooting in Kingsburg Sunday evening.The Kingsburg Police Department says it happened near Cody Ln and 11th St according to witnesses.Police are not sure what led up to the shooting at this time.Someone took all three men to Adventist Health Selma Hospital for further treatment.All three men had minor injuries and are expected to recover.Authorities found a car with evidence showing that it was involved in gunfire.There is no suspect description at this time.