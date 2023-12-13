Kuppa Joy to add Visalia location in 2024

Kuppa Joy Coffee House says it's expanding to Visalia next year.

The new drive-thru coffee house will be located at Akers Street and Mineral King Avenue.

A short post on Facebook revealed an anticipated Spring 2024 grand opening.

Kuppa Joy opened its first location in Old Town Clovis in 2012.

The Visalia drive-thru will be the eighth store.

There's no word yet on how many workers will be needed to help run this location.