Kuppa Joy to add Visalia location in 2024

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kuppa Joy Coffee House says it's expanding to Visalia next year.
The new drive-thru coffee house will be located at Akers Street and Mineral King Avenue.
A short post on Facebook revealed an anticipated Spring 2024 grand opening.
Kuppa Joy opened its first location in Old Town Clovis in 2012.
The Visalia drive-thru will be the eighth store.
There's no word yet on how many workers will be needed to help run this location.