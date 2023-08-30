La Boulangerie in Fig Garden Village reopens after fire

Crowds were back in Northwest Fresno on Tuesday as a local bakery reopened its doors after a fire forced it to close.

La Boulangerie at Fig Garden Village started serving customers in the morning.

Multiple crews responded to a fire at the location just before 2 pm Sunday.

Investigators say they found flames in the restroom caused by an exhaust fan in the attic that fell.

The downtown La Boulangerie also had to close because it does not have a kitchen and sells baked goods from the Fig Garden location.

It was also able to reopen Tuesday.