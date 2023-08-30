WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

La Boulangerie in Fig Garden Village reopens after fire

KFSN logo
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 4:27AM
La Boulangerie in Fig Garden Village reopens after fire
EMBED <>More Videos

Crowds were back in Northwest Fresno on Tuesday as a local bakery reopened its doors after a fire forced it to close.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crowds were back in Northwest Fresno on Tuesday as a local bakery reopened its doors after a fire forced it to close.

La Boulangerie at Fig Garden Village started serving customers in the morning.

Multiple crews responded to a fire at the location just before 2 pm Sunday.

Investigators say they found flames in the restroom caused by an exhaust fan in the attic that fell.

The downtown La Boulangerie also had to close because it does not have a kitchen and sells baked goods from the Fig Garden location.

It was also able to reopen Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW