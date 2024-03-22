Dine and Dish: La Jacka in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jackfruit dwarfs all other tree fruit. It's also big on taste.

"In Mexico, we call it the 'seven flavors' fruit because it's a tropical fruit," says La Jacka Owner Hans Ahumada. "Some people, the first bite is going to taste like mango, then banana, papaya. Some even say orange."

Sweet, freshly-cut pieces are perfect for smoothies and desserts.

One delicious drink was mixed with a berry, green apple base.

"So basically what we do is make meat out of jackfruit," says Fernanda Cox. "That's funny to say because it's vegan or vegetarian food."

Cox prepared three enchiladas with the plant-based meat.

Each had a different seasoning and vegan sauce, whether it was mole, red or chile verde.

"The way we make the jackfruit, it is convenient to the customer so they can find the Mexican flavor on every bite," Cox said.

Customers often have the same reaction because the jackfruit looks like meat.

You can have scrambled tofu or real eggs with your massive breakfast burrito.

Sometimes, you come across items you've never seen before, like a vegan egg sunnyside up.

Fernanda and Hans are siblings.

"The jack fruit that we use all comes from the farm that we own in Mexico, and it's organic as well," Ahumada said.

That ensures a steady supply of jackfruit for tacos and tortas.

"Another one of our tops is the pastor jackfruit-style," Cox said.

Sometimes, first-timers aren't told they're eating vegan.

