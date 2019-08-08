Laid off dad passes out resumes at busy Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte father is taking his desperate search for a job to the streets.

Michael Bridges stood at a busy Charlotte intersection this week, carrying a large homemade sign that read: "LAID OFF! NEED A JOB. TAKE A RESUME. BA & MBA."

"I got laid off in June," Bridges told TV station WSOC, "and unfortunately, this is my second time being laid off, so I've been in this situation before."

Bridges, who said he has both a BA degree and a MBA degree and experience in human resources work, isn't ruling out any kind of job -- even applying to be a sanitation worker.

He said he's applied for dozens of jobs and interviewed for many of them without success. Bridges said his wife works, but with rising costs in Charlotte that one income isn't enough.

"I'm trying not to lose my house to foreclosure," he said. "I just want my kids to know that I want a better future for them."

Bridges said until he lands that job he'll be out there on the side of the road passing out resumes.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno man arrested after police find several guns during probation check
Two teens arrested after leading police on chase in northeast Fresno
Fresno Unified Board of Trustees votes unanimously to censure trustee Terry Slatic
Fresno County landlord accused of turning off tenant's utilities
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Plywood sheet pierces car windshield on Highway 41 in Madera County
Concealed weapons holders should 'exercise' rights, Tulare Co. Sheriff says
Show More
Once connected to 9-year-old's murder, Fresno man facing life in prison for Irvine crime
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
ICE agents arrest 680 in largest raids in at least 10 years
Fresno family tries to forgive 3 killers to honor father's loving legacy
More TOP STORIES News